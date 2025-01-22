Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Legal Showdown
The Trump administration has directed federal prosecutors to investigate and potentially criminally charge state and local officials opposing its immigration enforcement. A memo by Emil Bove emphasizes the potential legal risks for officials who obstruct immigration policies and reinstates strict prosecution of immigration-related crimes.
President Donald Trump's administration is escalating its immigration enforcement efforts, as revealed by a memo obtained by Reuters. The directive instructs federal prosecutors to consider criminal charges against state and local officials who resist federal immigration laws.
The memo, penned by Trump appointee Emil Bove, stresses the Justice Department's commitment to enforce hardline immigration policies. It highlights possible criminal charges for officials who defraud the U.S. or harbor illegal immigrants. Prosecutors must consult Justice leadership if no charges are pursued following investigations.
The directive reinstates previous policies from Trump's first term, emphasizing charges that could lead to severe penalties. Bove also underscores the Justice Department's role in defending Trump's policies deemed necessary for national security, pointing to threats from gangs and drug cartels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak
U.S. Justice Department to Allocate $50 Million to Estonia in Danske Bank Case
Justice Department says it will release special counsel's findings on Trump's Jan 6 probe but withhold rest of report, reports AP.
Justice Department to Unveil Key Findings on Trump Election Efforts
The Cloaked Chronicles: Justice Department Holds Back Key Trump Report