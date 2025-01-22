Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Legal Showdown

President Donald Trump's administration is escalating its immigration enforcement efforts, as revealed by a memo obtained by Reuters. The directive instructs federal prosecutors to consider criminal charges against state and local officials who resist federal immigration laws.

The memo, penned by Trump appointee Emil Bove, stresses the Justice Department's commitment to enforce hardline immigration policies. It highlights possible criminal charges for officials who defraud the U.S. or harbor illegal immigrants. Prosecutors must consult Justice leadership if no charges are pursued following investigations.

The directive reinstates previous policies from Trump's first term, emphasizing charges that could lead to severe penalties. Bove also underscores the Justice Department's role in defending Trump's policies deemed necessary for national security, pointing to threats from gangs and drug cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)