Executive Order Sparks Afghan Refugee Fears
The suspension of refugee admissions by U.S. President Trump has increased fears among Afghan American soldiers about their relatives' safety in Afghanistan. Soldiers worry their families are at risk due to the Taliban's potential retaliations and the uncertainty surrounding U.S. refugee assistance programs.
The executive order issued by President Donald Trump to suspend refugee admissions has intensified the fears of Afghan American soldiers worried about their families in Afghanistan. Many are concerned their relatives might be forced into unwanted situations due to potential Taliban reprisal.
A soldier from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division expressed anxiety about his sister's safety, fearing a possible forced marriage or kidnapping attempt before they can leave Afghanistan. Trump's order impacts about 1,560 Afghan refugees, including military personnel's families, delaying their resettlement in the U.S.
This move has raised concerns about possible halts in resettlement programs for others who assisted U.S. operations. Kim Staffieri, of the Association of Wartime Allies, mentioned heightened anxiety levels among refugees, reminiscent of the 2021 Kabul airport panic. Affected Afghan Americans express deep concern and distress for their families' future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
