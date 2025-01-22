Operation Eradication: Chhattisgarh Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, security forces have killed 16 Naxalites following a prolonged encounter, as reported on Wednesday by local police. This operation marks a decisive action against Maoist insurgency in the region.

During the operation, security forces recovered 17 firearms, including an AK-47 and a Self Loading Rifle. Additionally, over two dozen improvised explosive devices were neutralized. Of the deceased, six were women, though identification of all the bodies remains pending.

The joint operation, executed by central and state forces along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, injured two security personnel. The offensive is part of a series of encounters this year, with 42 Naxalites neutralized in various operations across Chhattisgarh so far.

