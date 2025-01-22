Trump Sparks Controversy with Threats of Sanctions on Russia

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has made a bold move by threatening Russia with severe economic measures. On Wednesday, Trump declared that if a resolution to end the conflict in Ukraine is not reached soon, he will impose taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports to the U.S.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, he warned that high levels of these economic penalties might not only affect Russia but also other unspecified countries deemed participants in the geopolitical stand-off.

While not naming the additional countries involved, Trump's announcement could signal significant shifts in international trade dynamics, particularly affecting bilateral relations between the U.S. and countries engaged in commerce with Russia amidst the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)