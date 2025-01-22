Houthi Rebels Release Galaxy Leader Crew amid Red Sea Tensions

The Houthi rebels announced on Wednesday the release of the Galaxy Leader's crew, a vehicle carrier seized in November 2023 at the start of their Red Sea corridor attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This development by the Iranian-backed Houthis marks a step toward de-escalation following a Gaza ceasefire. It coincides with speculation that US President Donald Trump may reconsider a terrorism designation on the group, which was revoked by President Joe Biden. Oman reportedly mediated the release, though official acknowledgment from Oman is pending. The Houthis revealed the release coincided with a request from Hamas, involving 25 international mariners.

The seizure of the Galaxy Leader, linked to Israeli billionaire Abraham 'Rami' Ungar, led to a helicopter-borne raid by Houthi forces, with propaganda from the event used heavily by the group. The Houthis announced a limitation of their Red Sea assaults to Israeli-affiliated ships, while emphasizing potential for broader attacks. The crew's release might serve to garner favor with the US, although the vessel remains docked at Yemeni port Hodeida.

