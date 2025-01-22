Bilaspur's Sadiq Wins National Best Electoral Practice Award

Left Menu

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq received the Best Electoral Practice Award-2025 for exemplary performance during India's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Honored by President Draupadi Murmu on National Voters' Day, the district's innovative election strategies and voter education efforts significantly boosted electoral participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq has been recognized with the prestigious 'Best Electoral Practice Award-2025' for his outstanding performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The accolade is set to be awarded by President Draupadi Murmu on National Voters' Day, according to a government spokesperson.

Sadiq attributed this honor to the dedication and hard work of Bilaspur's officers and employees, noting it as a moment of pride for the district. "This award celebrates the tireless efforts of the team," he stated.

Bilaspur's election management strategies, including the innovative setup of polling stations and the successful drive under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, added 4,473 new voters and significantly increased voter turnout, recording over 70 percent participation in all four assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

