Tragic Assault in Visakhapatnam: Justice For a Vulnerable Minor

A disturbing incident unfolded in Visakhapatnam as a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl with cerebral palsy, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Appala Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam North, the accused, B Yella Rao, attacked the young girl in JV Agraharam village while she was alone at home around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Local residents intervened and detained Rao, who was subsequently hospitalised due to injuries sustained during the confrontation. He has been charged under BNS Section 65, Clause 1, and the POCSO Act. The girl's family's challenging circumstances add to the tragedy of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)