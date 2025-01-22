Left Menu

Tragic Assault in Visakhapatnam: Justice For a Vulnerable Minor

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a minor with cerebral palsy in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place when the girl was left home alone. The accused was apprehended by villagers and is now facing charges under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Visakhapatnam as a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl with cerebral palsy, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Appala Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam North, the accused, B Yella Rao, attacked the young girl in JV Agraharam village while she was alone at home around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Local residents intervened and detained Rao, who was subsequently hospitalised due to injuries sustained during the confrontation. He has been charged under BNS Section 65, Clause 1, and the POCSO Act. The girl's family's challenging circumstances add to the tragedy of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

