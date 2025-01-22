Left Menu

Tragic Park Attack in Germany Raises Security Concerns

A 28-year-old Afghan man was arrested after a deadly knife attack in a German park, resulting in the deaths of a toddler and a passerby. The incident has heightened security concerns in Germany. The suspect was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had violent tendencies.

Updated: 22-01-2025 23:19 IST
A 28-year-old Afghan national was apprehended following a brutal knife assault in Aschaffenburg, Germany, where two lives were lost, one being that of a toddler, according to police reports and the state health minister.

The suspect intentionally targeted a group of kindergarten children in the park, wielding a kitchen knife, as confirmed by Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann. Tragically, a 41-year-old German man and a two-year-old boy of Moroccan origin succumbed to their injuries, while a Syrian two-year-old girl was also hurt.

The arrest took place at the crime scene in Schoental park. The attacker, known for violent behavior and under psychiatric care, had his asylum process concluded and planned to leave Germany in December. This incident accentuates growing safety and migration issues preceding the parliamentary elections on February 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

