Tragic Loss: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Paharganj Accident
A two-year-old girl died after a car, driven by a neighbor's son, hit her in Paharganj, central Delhi. The incident happened around 6:15 PM on Sunday. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving, and the investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in central Delhi's Paharganj area as a two-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a car. The incident, involving a vehicle driven by her neighbour's son, occurred on a Sunday evening.
Authorities received a distress call around 6:15 PM, reporting that the toddler had been injured in a road accident. She was quickly admitted to the hospital, where doctors could not save her life.
The police, upon investigation, discovered that the car belonged to the victim's family neighbour, with his son behind the wheel. A case has been registered under the relevant sections for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
