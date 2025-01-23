Left Menu

Strategic Shifts: Israel's Major Incursion in Jenin

Israel's Defence Minister announced strategic operations in Jenin, aiming to counter Iranian-backed militant groups. The military focuses on lessons learned from Gaza and improvised explosive devices. Amidst constant gunfire, Palestinians evacuated the area, highlighting ongoing tensions in the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 02:16 IST
Strategic Shifts: Israel's Major Incursion in Jenin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Defence Minister announced on Wednesday that forces are employing strategies honed from past military actions in Gaza, amid a significant operation in Jenin. The military has aimed its actions against Iranian-backed groups said to be active within the turbulent West Bank city.

The current operation has been likened to previous incursions in smaller areas, as stated by a military spokesperson, involving numerous Israeli troops supported by drones and helicopters. The mission targets local militant strongholds, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as tensions spike with reported casualties and evacuations.

Focus in this operation has been placed on tackling the rising deployment of improvised explosive devices by militants, utilizing armored bulldozers to disrupt roadways. Meanwhile, newly installed U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to support settlement building efforts, amid the wider conflict involving multiple regional fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025