Strategic Shifts: Israel's Major Incursion in Jenin

Israeli Defence Minister announced on Wednesday that forces are employing strategies honed from past military actions in Gaza, amid a significant operation in Jenin. The military has aimed its actions against Iranian-backed groups said to be active within the turbulent West Bank city.

The current operation has been likened to previous incursions in smaller areas, as stated by a military spokesperson, involving numerous Israeli troops supported by drones and helicopters. The mission targets local militant strongholds, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as tensions spike with reported casualties and evacuations.

Focus in this operation has been placed on tackling the rising deployment of improvised explosive devices by militants, utilizing armored bulldozers to disrupt roadways. Meanwhile, newly installed U.S. President Donald Trump's administration plans to support settlement building efforts, amid the wider conflict involving multiple regional fronts.

