Troop Surge at U.S.-Mexico Border: Response to Immigration Crisis
The U.S. is deploying 1,500 more troops to the Mexico border, joining thousands already there. This move follows President Trump's immigration order, reflecting a continued focus on border security. Discussions are ongoing about further increases, potentially using military aircraft for deportations.
The U.S. government is ramping up its military presence at the border with Mexico by dispatching an additional 1,500 active-duty troops, according to a White House announcement on Wednesday. These forces are to complement the approximately 2,200 active-duty troops and numerous National Guard members currently stationed at the border.
This action comes on the heels of an executive order by President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal advocate for stringent border control measures. The initiative appears to extend earlier efforts by both Trump and former President Joe Biden to fortify the border, as President Trump had previously directed 5,200 military personnel to the region during his initial term.
Discussions are underway, albeit informally, regarding the potential deployment of up to 10,000 troops over time. These deliberations will take into account factors such as military readiness and directives from the Department for Homeland Security. Additionally, the potential use of military aircraft for migrant deportation is a topic of active consideration, though not yet approved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
