India's NHRC Calls for Probe into Foxconn Hiring Bias
India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has criticized labor officials for not adequately investigating allegations of employment discrimination at Foxconn, an Apple iPhone manufacturer. The NHRC urged a re-examination of Foxconn's hiring practices after reports of exclusion of married women from assembly jobs at its India plant.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has criticized labor officials for insufficient investigation into allegations of employment discrimination at Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing plant. Evidence suggested that married women were excluded from assembly roles, and the NHRC has called for a reevaluation of the company's hiring practices.
A previous Reuters investigation revealed that Foxconn relaxed hiring restrictions on married women only during peak production times. The NHRC noted that neither state nor federal officials adequately examined hiring documents nor directly addressed discrimination issues. They relied on current employee testimony instead.
The NHRC is pushing for a thorough investigation to address the potential breach of India's Equal Remuneration Act. This move comes as Foxconn plays a crucial role in Apple's strategy to increase manufacturing in India, aiming to compete with China in electronics production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHRC
- Foxconn
- Apple
- iPhone
- India
- human rights
- discrimination
- employment
- married women
- hiring practices
ALSO READ
SBI Lowers India's GDP Forecast Amid Economic Challenges
India's Per Capita GDP Set for Significant Rise Amid Economic Slowdown
Indian Stock Markets Face Selling Pressure Amid Earnings Uncertainty
India's Economic Tightrope: Navigating Growth Amid Global Uncertainty
V. Narayanan: Leading India Towards the Stars