India's NHRC Calls for Probe into Foxconn Hiring Bias

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has criticized labor officials for insufficient investigation into allegations of employment discrimination at Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing plant. Evidence suggested that married women were excluded from assembly roles, and the NHRC has called for a reevaluation of the company's hiring practices.

A previous Reuters investigation revealed that Foxconn relaxed hiring restrictions on married women only during peak production times. The NHRC noted that neither state nor federal officials adequately examined hiring documents nor directly addressed discrimination issues. They relied on current employee testimony instead.

The NHRC is pushing for a thorough investigation to address the potential breach of India's Equal Remuneration Act. This move comes as Foxconn plays a crucial role in Apple's strategy to increase manufacturing in India, aiming to compete with China in electronics production.

