India's NHRC Calls for Probe into Foxconn Hiring Bias

India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has criticized labor officials for not adequately investigating allegations of employment discrimination at Foxconn, an Apple iPhone manufacturer. The NHRC urged a re-examination of Foxconn's hiring practices after reports of exclusion of married women from assembly jobs at its India plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A previous Reuters investigation revealed that Foxconn relaxed hiring restrictions on married women only during peak production times. The NHRC noted that neither state nor federal officials adequately examined hiring documents nor directly addressed discrimination issues. They relied on current employee testimony instead.

A previous Reuters investigation revealed that Foxconn relaxed hiring restrictions on married women only during peak production times. The NHRC noted that neither state nor federal officials adequately examined hiring documents nor directly addressed discrimination issues. They relied on current employee testimony instead.

The NHRC is pushing for a thorough investigation to address the potential breach of India's Equal Remuneration Act. This move comes as Foxconn plays a crucial role in Apple's strategy to increase manufacturing in India, aiming to compete with China in electronics production.

