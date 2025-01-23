Minister's Aide Hospitalized Amidst High-Profile Murder Investigation
Walmik Karad, close aide to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was admitted to a hospital after being remanded in custody in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Karad complained of stomach pain after his judicial custody remand. The case is linked to an extortion attempt involving an energy company.
Amidst a high-profile murder investigation in Maharashtra, Walmik Karad, an aide to minister Dhananjay Munde, has been hospitalized following complaints of severe stomach pain.
Karad was taken into judicial custody on charges related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was allegedly abducted and killed over an extortion incident with ties to an energy firm.
Authorities initiated extensive medical care for Karad after jail officials reported his condition to a Beed hospital. The case is under the purview of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
