South Korea's Political Turmoil: Prosecutors to Indict Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea's anti-corruption agency has referred a case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to prosecutors, recommending his indictment for insurrection and abuse of power following his martial law attempt. The investigation involves military testimonies and has sparked a fierce legal battle.
South Korea's anti-corruption agency announced on Thursday that it has referred the case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to prosecutors, advocating for his indictment on charges of insurrection and abuse of power. The president, who is currently detained, had declared martial law before the decision was swiftly overturned by parliament.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) indicated that the investigation had unveiled evidence suggesting Yoon orchestrated an insurrection, misused his authority, and obstructed others from exercising their rights. Yoon, who has been in custody since January 15, has refused to cooperate with investigators.
Testimonies from military officials allege that Yoon planned further martial law orders and attempted to detain politicians. As the legal proceedings evolve, Yoon's defense argues against the CIO's jurisdiction to pursue such investigations, citing legal limitations and calling for adherence to prosecutorial protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
