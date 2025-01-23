Taiwan's Budget Clash: A Political and Economic Tug-of-War

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai on Thursday condemned the recent budget cuts approved by the opposition-dominated parliament, describing them as 'suicidal.' He suggested that the cuts could jeopardize national security and essential government services. Cho may seek a legislative review to address these concerns.

The opposition passed cuts amounting to T$207.6 billion ($6.35 billion), which represents 6.6% of the proposed central government spending. They also froze T$160.7 billion, significantly more than typical. The government argues that these cuts compromise vital defense budgets and necessary public expenditures.

While the KMT, responsible for the cuts, claims they target unnecessary spending, tensions rise over their potential impact on national defense. The KMT also accused the ruling DPP of financial mismanagement. Taiwan's robust economy, fueled by global chip demand, further complicates this fiscal standoff.

