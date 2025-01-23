Left Menu

Taiwan's Budget Clash: A Political and Economic Tug-of-War

Taiwan's Premier, Cho Jung-tai, criticized recent budget cuts passed by the opposition-controlled parliament, labeling them as 'suicidal.' The cuts, which include significant reductions in defense spending, have sparked concerns about national security and government services. Cho calls for a review under the existing constitutional framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:40 IST
Taiwan's Budget Clash: A Political and Economic Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai on Thursday condemned the recent budget cuts approved by the opposition-dominated parliament, describing them as 'suicidal.' He suggested that the cuts could jeopardize national security and essential government services. Cho may seek a legislative review to address these concerns.

The opposition passed cuts amounting to T$207.6 billion ($6.35 billion), which represents 6.6% of the proposed central government spending. They also froze T$160.7 billion, significantly more than typical. The government argues that these cuts compromise vital defense budgets and necessary public expenditures.

While the KMT, responsible for the cuts, claims they target unnecessary spending, tensions rise over their potential impact on national defense. The KMT also accused the ruling DPP of financial mismanagement. Taiwan's robust economy, fueled by global chip demand, further complicates this fiscal standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025