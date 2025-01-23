CBI Closes Case on DHFL's Alleged Fictitious Loan Accounts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially closed the case involving the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and its directors, concerning allegations of creating 2.60 lakh fictitious home loan accounts.

These alleged accounts had been linked to claim interest subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna scheme. However, after a thorough investigation spanning over three years, the agency concluded there was no substantial evidence proving a criminal conspiracy behind the creation of these accounts, according to officials.

The investigation was prompted by audit findings reported by Grant Thornton, who was appointed by DHFL's new board. The CBI has now filed its final closure report with a special court in Delhi, leaving it to the court to decide on further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)