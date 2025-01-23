Left Menu

CBI Closes Case on DHFL's Alleged Fictitious Loan Accounts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed the investigation against DHFL concerning 2.60 lakh allegedly fictitious home loan accounts. Despite allegations of criminal conspiracy to obtain undue interest subsidies under a government scheme, the CBI found insufficient evidence and submitted a closure report for court evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:45 IST
CBI Closes Case on DHFL's Alleged Fictitious Loan Accounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially closed the case involving the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and its directors, concerning allegations of creating 2.60 lakh fictitious home loan accounts.

These alleged accounts had been linked to claim interest subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna scheme. However, after a thorough investigation spanning over three years, the agency concluded there was no substantial evidence proving a criminal conspiracy behind the creation of these accounts, according to officials.

The investigation was prompted by audit findings reported by Grant Thornton, who was appointed by DHFL's new board. The CBI has now filed its final closure report with a special court in Delhi, leaving it to the court to decide on further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025