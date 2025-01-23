Love Affair Turns Deadly: Shocking Murder in Uttar Pradesh

A grim discovery in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has unveiled a murder linked to a love affair. Muzammil, a 28-year-old man, was found dead with his throat slit and genitals mutilated, triggering a detailed police investigation.

The victim's body was uncovered near a canal following a joint operation by the Bisalpur and Izzatnagar police on Wednesday. It was confirmed that Muzammil, reported missing, had been brutally murdered. The case now shifts from a missing person to a murder investigation.

Authorities have arrested two suspects, Arhan and Guddu, believed to be driven by revenge due to Muzammil's alleged illicit relationship with a woman from Arhan's family. As legal proceedings continue, police are delving deeper into the motive behind this violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)