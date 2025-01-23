Left Menu

Love Affair Turns Deadly: Shocking Murder in Uttar Pradesh

A 28-year-old man, Muzammil, was found murdered in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. His body was discovered with his throat slit and genitals mutilated. The murder is linked to a love affair. Two suspects have been arrested. The case originated from personal enmity, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:25 IST
Love Affair Turns Deadly: Shocking Murder in Uttar Pradesh
man
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has unveiled a murder linked to a love affair. Muzammil, a 28-year-old man, was found dead with his throat slit and genitals mutilated, triggering a detailed police investigation.

The victim's body was uncovered near a canal following a joint operation by the Bisalpur and Izzatnagar police on Wednesday. It was confirmed that Muzammil, reported missing, had been brutally murdered. The case now shifts from a missing person to a murder investigation.

Authorities have arrested two suspects, Arhan and Guddu, believed to be driven by revenge due to Muzammil's alleged illicit relationship with a woman from Arhan's family. As legal proceedings continue, police are delving deeper into the motive behind this violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025