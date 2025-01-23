Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Killing of Chinese National in Afghanistan
The Islamic State has taken responsibility for the killing of a Chinese national in Afghanistan's Takhar province. China expressed shock and demanded thorough investigation. Despite the Taliban's assurances of security after taking over in 2021, attacks, including one targeting Chinese investors, persist.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Chinese national in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, announced late Wednesday on its Telegram channel.
According to local Afghan police, a Chinese citizen was murdered, prompting a preliminary investigation, though it remained unclear who was originally behind the attack. The Islamic State stated that it targeted a vehicle carrying the Chinese citizen, resulting in his death and vehicle damage.
China's foreign ministry, visibly shocked by this violent act, demanded a thorough investigation from the Afghan side while urging for strict punishment of the culprits. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the need for securing Chinese civil institutions and projects in Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
