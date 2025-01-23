Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Killing of Chinese National in Afghanistan

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Chinese national in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, announced late Wednesday on its Telegram channel.

According to local Afghan police, a Chinese citizen was murdered, prompting a preliminary investigation, though it remained unclear who was originally behind the attack. The Islamic State stated that it targeted a vehicle carrying the Chinese citizen, resulting in his death and vehicle damage.

China's foreign ministry, visibly shocked by this violent act, demanded a thorough investigation from the Afghan side while urging for strict punishment of the culprits. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the need for securing Chinese civil institutions and projects in Afghanistan.

