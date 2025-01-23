A Hero's Farewell: Tributes and Tears for Inspector Sunil Kumar

In a solemn tribute, Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force, who fell in an encounter, was cremated with full state honors. The village mourned as his funeral processional journey unfolded.

The officer was injured during a critical engagement with the Kagga gang, receiving gunshot wounds that proved fatal despite intensive medical intervention. The STF managed to eliminate four criminals in the violent clash.

Senior officials and Kumar's family led heartfelt tributes as the community joined in saying goodbye to the officer remembered for his valor and commendable contributions to law enforcement alongside his family who survive him.

(With inputs from agencies.)