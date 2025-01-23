Controversy Surrounds SGPC Elections Over Alleged Bogus Votes
A delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal has accused the Gurdwara Elections Commission of registering bogus votes for the upcoming SGPC elections. The delegation highlighted the absence of 'Singh' and 'Kaur' suffixes in the voter lists and called for a thorough scrutiny.
In a significant development, a delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal met with the Chief Commissioner of the Gurdwara Elections Commission on Thursday, raising alarms over 'bogus votes' being registered for the general elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
Comprising prominent figures such as SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, the group presented their concerns to Chief Commissioner Justice (retd) Surinder Singh Saron.
Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema articulated the party's concerns, claiming that thousands of bogus votes had been added to the electoral rolls, notably missing the traditional 'Singh' and 'Kaur' suffixes on the voter lists, thereby calling for a comprehensive audit.
