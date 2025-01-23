Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds SGPC Elections Over Alleged Bogus Votes

A delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal has accused the Gurdwara Elections Commission of registering bogus votes for the upcoming SGPC elections. The delegation highlighted the absence of 'Singh' and 'Kaur' suffixes in the voter lists and called for a thorough scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:01 IST
Controversy Surrounds SGPC Elections Over Alleged Bogus Votes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal met with the Chief Commissioner of the Gurdwara Elections Commission on Thursday, raising alarms over 'bogus votes' being registered for the general elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Comprising prominent figures such as SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, the group presented their concerns to Chief Commissioner Justice (retd) Surinder Singh Saron.

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema articulated the party's concerns, claiming that thousands of bogus votes had been added to the electoral rolls, notably missing the traditional 'Singh' and 'Kaur' suffixes on the voter lists, thereby calling for a comprehensive audit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025