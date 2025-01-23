Kerala's Wildlife Challenge: Government Action and Opposition Critique

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran addressed the Assembly, stating a reduction in human-animal conflicts, which the opposition contested, demanding emergency discussion. Saseendran reported reduced wildlife attack fatalities over the years.

Opposition MLAs cited recent incidents, pushing for reconsideration of the Forest Bill. However, Speaker A N Shamseer denied the adjournment, leading to an opposition walkout.

The government plans zone divisions and special squads to combat wildlife incidents, alongside a revised Forest Bill considering public sentiment. Despite government claims, opposition points to increased cases of conflict and crop loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)