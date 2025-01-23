Left Menu

Kerala's Wildlife Challenge: Government Action and Opposition Critique

Kerala's Forest Minister A K Saseendran reported a decline in human-animal conflicts while facing criticism from the opposition. The government plans to implement preventive measures and create a comprehensive Forest Bill. However, opposition claims negligence by Forest officials and rise in conflict cases.

  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran addressed the Assembly, stating a reduction in human-animal conflicts, which the opposition contested, demanding emergency discussion. Saseendran reported reduced wildlife attack fatalities over the years.

Opposition MLAs cited recent incidents, pushing for reconsideration of the Forest Bill. However, Speaker A N Shamseer denied the adjournment, leading to an opposition walkout.

The government plans zone divisions and special squads to combat wildlife incidents, alongside a revised Forest Bill considering public sentiment. Despite government claims, opposition points to increased cases of conflict and crop loss.

