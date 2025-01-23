Left Menu

Combatting Misinformation: Election Leaders Tackle Fake News in Global Conference

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed an international conference focusing on the threats posed by fake narratives in elections. Participants from several countries shared concerns and experiences related to misinformation and its impact on voting integrity. The conference explored technological solutions for enhancing electoral transparency and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:26 IST
Combatting Misinformation: Election Leaders Tackle Fake News in Global Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a global gathering of election management officials, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar warned of the dangers posed by fake news to the electoral process. Speaking on Thursday, Kumar emphasized the urgency in combating misinformation that strategically undermines trust when it matters most.

Delegates from nations including Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius shared their challenges with disinformation campaigns during elections. Abdool Rahman from Mauritius highlighted a case involving fake recruitment efforts for election staff online, expressing deep concerns about technology's potential misuse.

Suggestions were exchanged on countering such threats, with Indonesia's representative, Idhan Holik, detailing their use of a dedicated WhatsApp channel for real-time fact-checking. Kumar encouraged nations to leverage technology to improve transparency and accessibility in voting, aiming for a more secure future for global elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025