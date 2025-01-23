Combatting Misinformation: Election Leaders Tackle Fake News in Global Conference

At a global gathering of election management officials, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar warned of the dangers posed by fake news to the electoral process. Speaking on Thursday, Kumar emphasized the urgency in combating misinformation that strategically undermines trust when it matters most.

Delegates from nations including Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius shared their challenges with disinformation campaigns during elections. Abdool Rahman from Mauritius highlighted a case involving fake recruitment efforts for election staff online, expressing deep concerns about technology's potential misuse.

Suggestions were exchanged on countering such threats, with Indonesia's representative, Idhan Holik, detailing their use of a dedicated WhatsApp channel for real-time fact-checking. Kumar encouraged nations to leverage technology to improve transparency and accessibility in voting, aiming for a more secure future for global elections.

