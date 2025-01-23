Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebel Advance Alters Eastern DRC Landscape

The M23 rebel group's aggressive advance into the mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has displaced thousands, threatening areas like Goma. The rebel force has gained control of key mining territories, potentially increasing revenue from resources vital to electronics production. International tensions rise amid accusations of Rwandan backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:28 IST
Thousands of displaced individuals have descended on the outskirts of Goma, fleeing the rapid advance of M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The rebel group has seized unprecedented territory since its resurgence in March 2022.

With control over crucial areas like Rubaya’s coltan mines, M23 rebels are reportedly generating significant revenue, estimated at $800,000 per month, fueling their insurgency. Both Congo's government and international entities accuse Rwanda of supporting the rebels.

As fighting intensifies, Angola’s mediation attempts between Congo and Rwanda have stalled, pointing to an escalation in military confrontations despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

