Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebel Advance Alters Eastern DRC Landscape

Thousands of displaced individuals have descended on the outskirts of Goma, fleeing the rapid advance of M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The rebel group has seized unprecedented territory since its resurgence in March 2022.

With control over crucial areas like Rubaya’s coltan mines, M23 rebels are reportedly generating significant revenue, estimated at $800,000 per month, fueling their insurgency. Both Congo's government and international entities accuse Rwanda of supporting the rebels.

As fighting intensifies, Angola’s mediation attempts between Congo and Rwanda have stalled, pointing to an escalation in military confrontations despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

