Tragic Tempo Accident in Himachal's Una District
A devastating accident occurred in Himachal's Una district when a tempo overturned, leading to the death of one person and injuring two others. The tempo, loaded with plywood, went out of control due to the driver's alleged negligence. Police investigations are ongoing following the driver's escape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Himachal's Una district resulted in one death and two injuries when a tempo overturned, police reported. The incident occurred on Thursday morning near Bhatia Wala Mor.
The tempo, carrying plywood, allegedly went out of control due to speeding by the driver, officials stated. The front glass shattered, causing labourer Salim Mohammad to be crushed by the vehicle.
Other victims, Babu Ram and driver Rajneesh Thakur, sustained serious injuries but managed to escape. Authorities have registered a case based on the statement of Babu Ram, and an investigation is underway, according to DSP Amb Vasuda Sood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
