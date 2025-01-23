States Challenge Birthright Citizenship Executive Order

In a legal showdown in Seattle, four Democratic-led states are set to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order that limits automatic birthright citizenship.

The states, led by Democratic attorneys general, will present their arguments before Senior U.S. District Judge John Coughenour seeking a temporary restraining order to block the administration from enforcing the contentious directive.

The executive order faces multiple lawsuits arguing it breaches the 14th Amendment, with critics labeling it as flagrantly unconstitutional. The outcome of these proceedings could impact the future of citizenship for thousands of children born annually on U.S. soil.

