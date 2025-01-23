Bar Associations Push Back Against Trump's Diversity Rollback
Two state bar associations in the U.S. are resisting President Trump's executive order targeting diversity programs, arguing they don't engage in illegal discrimination. The order, targeting various sectors, aims to reduce DEI initiatives. Meanwhile, several legal groups and firms are adjusting their diversity programs in response to lawsuits.
In a bold move, two major U.S. state bar associations have vocally opposed President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at dismantling diversity initiatives within the legal profession. On Tuesday, Trump targeted state and local bar associations for federal investigations into their diversity programs, alleging potential illegal discrimination.
The largest state bar, California's, and the Massachusetts Bar Association, voiced their disapproval. California emphasized its programs' legality, while Massachusetts' president, Victoria Santoro, criticized the federal focus on bar associations. This comes after a Supreme Court decision restricting race consideration in college admissions shifted the spotlight to legal sector DEI efforts.
Edward Blum, linked to the affirmative action case, suggests Trump's order could end race and sex quotas in bar associations. Many bar associations maintain programs supporting minorities and women, but recent conservative legal challenges target these initiatives. The legal sector faces increased scrutiny as some firms adjust diversity efforts in response to legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PSA Office Hosts Expert Consultation to Refine DEIA Framework for STEMM Fields
Gaza: Humanitarians assist families impacted by recent airstrike in Deir Al-Balah
Apple Rejects Call to Abolish DEI Programs
Coast Guard Shake-Up: Admiral Fagan Ousted Amidst DEI Policy Controversy
Trump's DEI Rollback: A Controversial Return to Binary Gender Policies