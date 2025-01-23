ICC's Independence Under Fire Amid U.S. Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing pressure from U.S. moves to impose sanctions, following the court's arrest warrants against Israeli leaders related to the Gaza war. This has raised concerns about attempts to compromise the court's independence.

This month, the U.S. House of Representatives sanctioned the ICC after its decision to pursue Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump reinstated an executive order potentially enabling future sanctions, though none have been specified yet.

In response, the ICC's governing body warned that these sanctions might obstruct ongoing investigations, stressing the importance of maintaining the court’s independence, integrity, and impartiality. The ICC remains committed to pursuing justice based on ample evidence and believes the arrest warrants are consistent with international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)