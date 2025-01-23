Left Menu

Manipur CM's Crackdown on Social Media Misconduct Amid Ethnic Crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh warned social media handlers against posting content that violates laws and personal privacy. He highlighted the rise of new organizations involved in anti-social activities during the state's ethnic crisis. Singh urged media support to restore normalcy and promised police action against the offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern warning, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh cautioned social media page handlers against sharing posts that breach legal norms and invade personal spaces. The northeastern state has seen a surge in organizations partaking in anti-social behavior since the ethnic crisis began in May 2023.

The Chief Minister acknowledged signs of returning calm but called for media backing to reestablish peace. Some recent social media entries have been noted for their communal overtones and privacy intrusions, prompting Singh to involve police and intelligence services for swift action against offenders.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Singh condemned unauthorized interrogations and extortions, while asserting that the administration would not tolerate activities that harm societal harmony. Special police teams are set to tackle these challenges as part of efforts to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

