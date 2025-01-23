Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears ICICI in NDTV Loan Case

A Delhi court accepted the CBI's closure report on alleged irregularities by ICICI Bank concerning NDTV loan repayments. The judge found the report satisfactory. The investigation, conducted over six years, revealed no criminality or violations involving ICICI Bank and NDTV's then promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy.

The Delhi court has accepted the closure report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the alleged irregularities by ICICI Bank in loan repayments made by NDTV.

Special Judge Shailender Malik expressed satisfaction with the CBI report and the complainant's decision not to pursue further action, thereby supporting the investigation's findings.

The six-year probe found no evidence of criminality, collusion, or any illegal conduct involving ICICI Bank officers or NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy.

