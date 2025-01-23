Delhi Court Clears ICICI in NDTV Loan Case

The Delhi court has accepted the closure report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the alleged irregularities by ICICI Bank in loan repayments made by NDTV.

Special Judge Shailender Malik expressed satisfaction with the CBI report and the complainant's decision not to pursue further action, thereby supporting the investigation's findings.

The six-year probe found no evidence of criminality, collusion, or any illegal conduct involving ICICI Bank officers or NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy.

(With inputs from agencies.)