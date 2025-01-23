EVMs Elevate Election Efficiency in Bhutan with Indian Innovation
Bhutan's Chief Election Commissioner, Dasho Sonam Topgay, praised India's electronic voting machines for enhancing election processes in Bhutan. He emphasized their role in fostering public trust. Bhutan is contemplating online voting and uses biometric IDs for voter authentication. India also supplies EVMs to Nepal and Namibia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:26 IST
- India
Bhutan's Chief Election Commissioner, Dasho Sonam Topgay, hailed the impact of Indian electronic voting machines (EVMs) on the electoral process in Bhutan, speaking at an international election conference.
Topgay credited the EVMs with boosting public confidence in elections and expressed gratitude to India for providing them. He also discussed Bhutan's exploration of online voting, supported by its biometric Unified National ID for voter authentication.
The conference highlighted the use of a limited number of Indian EVMs in Nepal and Namibia, while BEL and ECIL are noted producers of EVMs for India's Election Commission.
