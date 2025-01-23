Left Menu

Temple Trust Scandal: Rs 7 Crore Siphoned from Kamakhya Debutter Board

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in connection to a money laundering probe involving over Rs 7 crore linked to the Kamakhya Temple Debutter Board. Misappropriation involved former officials using shell entities and insurance policies. The board was dissolved in 2015 following a Supreme Court order.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into alleged financial malpractices amounting to more than Rs 7 crore linked to Assam's Kamakhya Temple Debutter Board. Searches were conducted at various premises, unmasking significant official misconduct tied to the revered institution.

The raids, specifically targeting residences linked to past administrators and board officials, revealed a network of misappropriation practices. The investigations follow up on an FIR filed by Assam Police's CID, alleging substantial fund siphoning from 2003 to 2019, meant for temple management.

A Supreme Court directive had earlier led to the board's dissolution in 2015. The ED claims fraudulent activities involved the use of shell companies to draw money through deceptive billing practices. Assets and documents of significant value were also seized amid the ongoing probe.

