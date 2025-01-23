New Radar Regulations Set to Transform Traffic Enforcement
The government has introduced new regulations mandating verification and stamping of radar equipment to enhance road safety and law enforcement. Effective from July 1, these rules aim to ensure the accuracy and reliability of speed measurements, thereby improving the enforcement of traffic laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The government has implemented new regulations requiring the verification and stamping of traffic radar equipment to bolster road safety and enforcement precision nationwide.
Set to take effect on July 1, the rules provide ample time for industries to comply with these provisions, promoting accurate speed measurements.
The Consumer Affairs Ministry stated that these steps will improve enforcement by ensuring radar speed guns reliably measure vehicle speeds, identify violations, and enforce traffic laws effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement