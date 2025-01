Ukraine's Early Diplomatic Maneuvers for Foreign Troop Deployment

Ukraine has initiated preliminary discussions with global partners about the possible deployment of foreign military contingents on its soil, according to a spokesman from Kyiv's foreign ministry.

Speaking to reporters, Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized that the talks are still in their nascent stages and details such as the scale of troop deployments remain undecided.

These negotiations reflect Ukraine's ongoing efforts to bolster regional security amidst tense geopolitical climates.

