Tensions Rise as U.S. Aims to Reclaim Panama Canal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit Panama, stirring tensions over President Trump's intention to reclaim the Panama Canal. The visit forms part of a broader tour in Central America, as Panama denies allegations of transferring canal control to China.

During his first overseas trip as U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio is set to visit Panama, as per sources familiar with the plans. This visit is part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, a move that has stirred tensions with the Central American country.

Rubio's itinerary, which includes stops in Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and El Salvador, is still being finalized according to sources. The U.S. State Department has not yet confirmed these travel plans.

President Trump's comments accusing Panama of underhandedly ceding control of the canal to China have been strongly denied by Panama. The canal remains crucial for U.S. trade, linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Panama has alerted the United Nations regarding these allegations, maintaining that the canal will remain Panamanian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

