Migrants in Crete: Unveiling a Dangerous Mediterranean Passage
Authorities in Greece found 66 migrants on Crete, revealing increasing smuggling from Libya. They traveled on a wooden boat, routed from Libya to Greece. Migratory routes via the Libyan coast are rising due to strict patrols in the eastern sea. Arrests include three Egyptians for alleged smuggling.
- Country:
- Greece
Greek authorities have discovered 66 migrants on Crete's southern coast, signaling an uptick in smuggling operations from Libya. These individuals, hailing from Bangladesh, Egypt, and Sudan, were found split between two locations after their journey on a wooden boat.
The group, including minors and women, embarked from Libya and faced arrest for three Egyptians accused of smuggling. The perilous Mediterranean crossing comes as tighter maritime patrols on Greece's eastern border drive smugglers to opt for riskier routes from North Africa.
This incident adds to a growing number of migrant arrivals in Greece, with statistics showing a substantial increase over the past year, positioning the country as a key gateway into the EU for those escaping conflict and poverty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
