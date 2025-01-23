Left Menu

International Cyber Heist: SEZ Facilities Misused in Multi-Billion Rupee Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate revealed the arrest of two Delhi-based cyber criminals who allegedly siphoned over Rs 4,900 crore abroad. The criminals exploited SEZ facilities to carry out their crimes using fraudulent companies, importing and exporting overvalued goods to layer and launder their illegal proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:31 IST
International Cyber Heist: SEZ Facilities Misused in Multi-Billion Rupee Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Thursday that two cyber criminals based in Delhi wrongfully transferred more than Rs 4,900 crore abroad by exploiting special economic zone (SEZ) facilities.

Punit Kumar and Ashish Kakkar were apprehended last year, with property and land linked to them confiscated, as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The case came to light following numerous police FIRs about crimes including online gaming fraud and fake loan disbursal scams.

The ED exposed that more than 200 companies were used to layer illegal funds through overvalued imports and cyclic transactions. These fraudulent activities reportedly involved importing costly goods through SEZs and re-exporting them without any remittances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025