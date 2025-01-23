Left Menu

Investigation Launched Into Tirupati Stampede Tragedy

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a judicial inquiry into a deadly stampede at Tirupati temple, which resulted in six fatalities and multiple injuries. Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy will lead the investigation to determine the circumstances and potential lapses that contributed to the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a judicial inquiry into the tragic stampede at Tirupati temple, which claimed six lives and injured several others.

The inquiry will investigate the events that led to the January 8 stampede at Padmavathi Park, where devotees had gathered for tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, a retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been appointed to head the inquiry. The commission will examine whether adequate arrangements were made for token distribution and identify any operational deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

