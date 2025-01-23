Investigation Launched Into Tirupati Stampede Tragedy

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a judicial inquiry into the tragic stampede at Tirupati temple, which claimed six lives and injured several others.

The inquiry will investigate the events that led to the January 8 stampede at Padmavathi Park, where devotees had gathered for tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, a retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been appointed to head the inquiry. The commission will examine whether adequate arrangements were made for token distribution and identify any operational deficiencies.

