Major Arrests: Four Naxalites Captured in Chhattisgarh Operation

In a significant breakthrough, security forces arrested four Naxalite members, one of whom was a woman, in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The arrests involved two individuals who carried bounties totaling Rs 3 lakh.

The operation was conducted by a joint task force comprising the local police, the District Reserve Guard, and the women's wing of the Bastar Fighters, near Duled village under the Chintagufa police station's jurisdiction.

Among those captured was Madkam Pande, actively serving in the KKBN division, and Madvi Mangu, a militia commander. Both were involved in multiple violent incidents, including an attack involving arson and theft last year.

