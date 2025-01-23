Left Menu

Major Arrests: Four Naxalites Captured in Chhattisgarh Operation

Four Naxalites, including a notorious woman member, were apprehended by security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The individuals, carrying rewards on their heads, were captured in an anti-Naxal operation. They were implicated in several cases of Maoist violence, including arson and theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, security forces arrested four Naxalite members, one of whom was a woman, in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The arrests involved two individuals who carried bounties totaling Rs 3 lakh.

The operation was conducted by a joint task force comprising the local police, the District Reserve Guard, and the women's wing of the Bastar Fighters, near Duled village under the Chintagufa police station's jurisdiction.

Among those captured was Madkam Pande, actively serving in the KKBN division, and Madvi Mangu, a militia commander. Both were involved in multiple violent incidents, including an attack involving arson and theft last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

