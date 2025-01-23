Tragic Fatal Connection: Arrest in Instagram-Linked Murder Case

In a tragic development, authorities have apprehended a suspect, identified as Johnson Ouseph, allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of a 30-year-old woman in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week. The incident has sparked significant concern and attention in the community.

According to police reports, Ouseph was captured in the Chingavanam area, following an intense search. As law enforcement closed in, Ouseph reportedly tried to take his own life by consuming poison. He is currently receiving medical care at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Investigations reveal that the victim, Athira, was connected to Ouseph via Instagram. Her death, caused by a severe neck injury inflicted with a knife, has highlighted the potential dangers of social media interactions. Authorities continue to delve deeper into the motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)