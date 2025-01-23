Left Menu

Tragic Fatal Connection: Arrest in Instagram-Linked Murder Case

A suspect, Johnson Ouseph, was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Thiruvananthapuram. Ouseph, a friend of the victim on Instagram, attempted suicide as police pursued him. The victim, Athira, was found dead with a stab wound severing her jugular vein. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:26 IST
In a tragic development, authorities have apprehended a suspect, identified as Johnson Ouseph, allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of a 30-year-old woman in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week. The incident has sparked significant concern and attention in the community.

According to police reports, Ouseph was captured in the Chingavanam area, following an intense search. As law enforcement closed in, Ouseph reportedly tried to take his own life by consuming poison. He is currently receiving medical care at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Investigations reveal that the victim, Athira, was connected to Ouseph via Instagram. Her death, caused by a severe neck injury inflicted with a knife, has highlighted the potential dangers of social media interactions. Authorities continue to delve deeper into the motive behind the murder.

