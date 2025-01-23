Youth Activists Vandalize Mangaluru Massage Parlour Amid Allegations

A group of youths, reportedly part of a fringe outfit, stormed a Mangaluru massage parlour on Thursday, accusing it of unethical practices before causing significant damage.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has condemned the attack, advising disgruntled parties to approach law enforcement rather than resorting to violence.

Local police, acting on a complaint from the parlour owner, have arrested 14 individuals as they probe further into the incident, assessing each individual's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)