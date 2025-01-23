Youth Activists Vandalize Mangaluru Massage Parlour Amid Allegations
A group of youths vandalized a massage parlour in Mangaluru, accusing it of unethical practices. The Karnataka Home Minister condemned the attack, emphasizing legal channels for grievances. Police have arrested 14 individuals, linked to a fringe outfit, with investigations ongoing to determine their specific roles.
A group of youths, reportedly part of a fringe outfit, stormed a Mangaluru massage parlour on Thursday, accusing it of unethical practices before causing significant damage.
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has condemned the attack, advising disgruntled parties to approach law enforcement rather than resorting to violence.
Local police, acting on a complaint from the parlour owner, have arrested 14 individuals as they probe further into the incident, assessing each individual's involvement.
