Asaram Out on Bail: Journey to Ahmedabad for Treatment

Rape convict Asaram, following an interim bail from the Rajasthan High Court, journeyed to Ahmedabad for treatment at his Motera ashram. Initially residing at his Jodhpur ashram, he is out on bail till March 31. Both the Supreme Court and Jodhpur High Court granted him bail on health grounds.

Rape convict Asaram, recently granted interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court, has traveled to Ahmedabad for treatment at his Motera ashram, according to sources.

Previously, Asaram had stayed at his Jodhpur ashram after the court's order on January 14. Subsequently, making his way to Ahmedabad by road, he remains serving life imprisonment for a 2013 rape case.

With bail conditions allowing freedom of treatment location accompanied by three policemen, he remains outside custody until March 31, after approvals from both the Supreme Court and Jodhpur High Court on medical grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

