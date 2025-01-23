Left Menu

Teenager's Heinous Crimes: A Community in Shock

An 18-year-old British teenager, Axel Rudakubana, was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in jail after admitting to the brutal murders of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport. He also faced charges for attempted murder and possession of illegal materials.

Updated: 23-01-2025 22:15 IST
An 18-year-old British teenager has been sentenced to at least 52 years in prison for the brutal murders of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport. Prosecutors described the violence as shockingly severe, hinting at an attempted decapitation of one victim.

Axel Rudakubana, who carried out the killings last July, pled guilty not only to the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, but also to 10 charges of attempted murder. Further charges included producing the highly dangerous poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

Judge Julian Goose, delivering the sentence in Rudakubana's absence, described the crimes as "evil" and noted the perpetrator's "settled and determined intention." Legal constraints prevented a life sentence without parole, but Rudakubana is expected to remain incarcerated for life.

