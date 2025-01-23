Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls Witness 66% Voter Turnout Amid Challenges

The urban local body elections in Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 66%, according to the State Election Commission. Starting at 8 a.m., polling continued until 5 p.m., with those in line by the deadline allowed to vote.

Despite a largely peaceful voting process, incidents of missing voter names, including that of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, and complaints of slow voting surfaced. Rawat has notified the State Election Commission, which has pledged to investigate.

Polling was conducted via ballots across 100 urban bodies, including 11 municipal corporations. Over 5,400 candidates vied for various posts, with security bolstered by 25,800 personnel. The results will be declared on January 25.

