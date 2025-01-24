Controversy Surrounds Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Renaming
Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister, Suresh Singh Rawat, criticizes Congress for political maneuvers related to the renaming of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as the Ram Jal Setu project. The renamed initiative aims to provide drinking water to 40% of Rajasthan's population, addressing water scarcity challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh wave of political sparring, Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat has accused the Congress party of misleading the public over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). According to Rawat, the renaming of the project to the Ram Jal Setu project is crucial for meeting the water needs of Rajasthan's populace.
The project, which involves river linking between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is designed to offer a sustainable water solution to 17 districts. Despite Congress's criticism that the project has seen no new developments, Rawat insists that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant strides have been made to address 40% of the state's water demands.
Critics like Congress's state president Govind Singh Dotasra have dubbed the initiative as merely a cosmetic rebranding effort to win votes. However, Rawat contends that this project reflects the government's clear intentions to resolve the region's drinking water issues, also attributing past shortcomings to Congress's inefficient governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status
Political Turmoil: Congress MLA Implicated in Tragic Death
Rahul Gandhi to Rally in Delhi; Congress Bets on Health Scheme Amid Polls
India's GST Under Fire: Congress Labels it the World's 'Worst'
Bribery Bust: Sarpanch and Sachiv Nabbed in Rajasthan