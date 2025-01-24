Controversy Surrounds Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Renaming

In a fresh wave of political sparring, Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat has accused the Congress party of misleading the public over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). According to Rawat, the renaming of the project to the Ram Jal Setu project is crucial for meeting the water needs of Rajasthan's populace.

The project, which involves river linking between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is designed to offer a sustainable water solution to 17 districts. Despite Congress's criticism that the project has seen no new developments, Rawat insists that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant strides have been made to address 40% of the state's water demands.

Critics like Congress's state president Govind Singh Dotasra have dubbed the initiative as merely a cosmetic rebranding effort to win votes. However, Rawat contends that this project reflects the government's clear intentions to resolve the region's drinking water issues, also attributing past shortcomings to Congress's inefficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)