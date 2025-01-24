Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Renaming

Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister, Suresh Singh Rawat, criticizes Congress for political maneuvers related to the renaming of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as the Ram Jal Setu project. The renamed initiative aims to provide drinking water to 40% of Rajasthan's population, addressing water scarcity challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:02 IST
Controversy Surrounds Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Renaming
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of political sparring, Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat has accused the Congress party of misleading the public over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). According to Rawat, the renaming of the project to the Ram Jal Setu project is crucial for meeting the water needs of Rajasthan's populace.

The project, which involves river linking between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is designed to offer a sustainable water solution to 17 districts. Despite Congress's criticism that the project has seen no new developments, Rawat insists that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant strides have been made to address 40% of the state's water demands.

Critics like Congress's state president Govind Singh Dotasra have dubbed the initiative as merely a cosmetic rebranding effort to win votes. However, Rawat contends that this project reflects the government's clear intentions to resolve the region's drinking water issues, also attributing past shortcomings to Congress's inefficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025