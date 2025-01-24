Judge Blocks Trump's Citizenship Order in Historic Ruling

A historic legal battle unfolded as a federal judge in Seattle halted President Donald Trump's controversial executive order curbing birthright citizenship in the United States, deeming it 'blatantly unconstitutional.' Judge John Coughenour responded to the plea from four Democratic-led states to prevent its enforcement.

The executive order aimed to restrict U.S. citizenship to only children born to citizens or legal permanent residents, challenging the long-standing interpretation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment. Under the order, thousands of newborns could face deportation and denial of key benefits.

As lawsuits emerged nationwide, civil rights advocates and state attorneys argued the order contradicts the citizenship clause upheld by the Supreme Court since 1898. The Justice Department, however, maintains that the 14th Amendment's scope has been misinterpreted. Amid this evolving legal landscape, the fate of Trump's order hangs in balance, potentially reshaping immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)