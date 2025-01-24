Boko Haram Strikes Again: 20 Fishermen Killed in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have launched a deadly attack on a village in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, leaving at least 20 fishermen dead. The brutal assault highlights the ongoing conflict driven by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP, which has ravaged the region for 16 years.

According to Modu Ari, a member of the civilian joint task force, the militants stormed the Gadan Gari fishing community on Wednesday at approximately 11:00 GMT. The insurgents opened fire on local fishermen, resulting in a heavy loss of life, as confirmed by locals who have started to bury the victims.

Despite the gravity of the attack, the military and Borno state officials have yet to make any public statements regarding the incident, raising concerns about the security situation and governmental response in the region.

