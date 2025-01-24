North Korea's Legislative Assemblies Unveil Possible Constitutional Changes
North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly held sessions this week, reported by South Korea's News1 agency. While North Korean state media did not cover the meetings, the agenda included potential constitutional amendments. The assembly had announced in December that a session would take place on January 22.
The anticipated alteration to the constitution signifies an important political development within the secluded country. Observers are keenly watching for any official disclosures or outcomes from the assembly's latest proceedings.
