North Korea's Legislative Assemblies Unveil Possible Constitutional Changes

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly convened sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, as reported by South Korea's News1 news agency on Friday. No additional details were provided.

Noticeably absent was coverage from North Korea's state media regarding these meetings. Earlier, the nation had indicated plans to hold a session on January 22, with constitutional amendments on the agenda.

The anticipated alteration to the constitution signifies an important political development within the secluded country. Observers are keenly watching for any official disclosures or outcomes from the assembly's latest proceedings.

