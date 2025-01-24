Left Menu

North Korea's Legislative Assemblies Unveil Possible Constitutional Changes

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly held sessions this week, reported by South Korea's News1 agency. While North Korean state media did not cover the meetings, the agenda included potential constitutional amendments. The assembly had announced in December that a session would take place on January 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:02 IST
North Korea's Legislative Assemblies Unveil Possible Constitutional Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly convened sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, as reported by South Korea's News1 news agency on Friday. No additional details were provided.

Noticeably absent was coverage from North Korea's state media regarding these meetings. Earlier, the nation had indicated plans to hold a session on January 22, with constitutional amendments on the agenda.

The anticipated alteration to the constitution signifies an important political development within the secluded country. Observers are keenly watching for any official disclosures or outcomes from the assembly's latest proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025