Left Menu

Trump Revokes Security for Pompeo Amid Rising Tensions

Donald Trump has removed government security for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his aide Brian Hook, who were under threat from Iran. The move sees Trump targeting perceived adversaries as he reenters the White House. Security details had been costly and ongoing since leaving office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 06:14 IST
Trump Revokes Security for Pompeo Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, former President Donald Trump has revoked government security protection for ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aide, Brian Hook. The pair have faced threats from Iran due to their hard-line stances against the Islamic Republic during Trump's first administration.

The revocation comes despite ongoing credible threats against them, which have been deemed serious enough to warrant round-the-clock protection by the Diplomatic Security Service since their departure from office. The protection reportedly cost more than $2 million per month.

Trump's decision came shortly after removing security details from John Bolton, his past national security adviser, amidst claims of targeting those he perceives as adversaries. The move has drawn criticism from officials, who condemned it as 'highly irresponsible' given the persistent threats posed by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025