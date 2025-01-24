Trump Revokes Security for Pompeo Amid Rising Tensions

In a controversial move, former President Donald Trump has revoked government security protection for ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aide, Brian Hook. The pair have faced threats from Iran due to their hard-line stances against the Islamic Republic during Trump's first administration.

The revocation comes despite ongoing credible threats against them, which have been deemed serious enough to warrant round-the-clock protection by the Diplomatic Security Service since their departure from office. The protection reportedly cost more than $2 million per month.

Trump's decision came shortly after removing security details from John Bolton, his past national security adviser, amidst claims of targeting those he perceives as adversaries. The move has drawn criticism from officials, who condemned it as 'highly irresponsible' given the persistent threats posed by Iran.

