Trump Orders Declassification of Historic Assassination Files

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the declassification of records related to the assassinations of notable figures including President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. This decision underscores a commitment to transparency, as the American public and victims' families have long awaited these disclosures.

The executive order mandates that the Director of National Intelligence devise a plan within 15 days to facilitate the full release of John F. Kennedy assassination records. Furthermore, it instructs an immediate review and subsequent release plan for the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. files within 45 days, marking a historic step toward unveiling long-held secrets.

President Trump emphasized the urgency and public interest in releasing these documents, stating during the order's signing in the Oval Office, "A lot of people have been waiting for this for decades, and everything will be revealed." The move aligns with Trump's campaign promises, aiming to assure transparency and fulfill his pledge to disclose crucial historical documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)