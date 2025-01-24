Left Menu

New York's 'Masked Harassment' Bill Ignites Debate on Free Speech and Public Safety

A proposed bill in New York could criminalize wearing masks to harass or intimidate others, sparking debate over potential free speech limitations. The bill, introduced by Sen. James Skoufis, aims to amend harassment laws but faces criticism for vague language and selective enforcement concerns. The legislative outcome remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 24-01-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 07:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A new legislative proposal in New York could soon criminalize the act of wearing face masks with the intent to harass or intimidate individuals. Introduced on Thursday, the bill aims to create the crime of 'masked harassment' within the state's existing harassment laws.

The proposed bill, sponsored by State Senator James Skoufis, seeks to target those who use masks to menace or threaten violence. However, its vague language has drawn criticism from civil liberties advocates concerned about potential misinterpretation and selective enforcement against free speech expressions.

Governor Kathy Hochul has shown openness to enhanced penalties for crimes committed while masked, echoing earlier discussions surrounding mask use on subways amidst antisemitic incidents. While the bill's fate in the Democrat-controlled Legislature remains unclear, it continues to fuel debates on civil liberties and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

